Sara Ali Khan twins in matching pink outfit with her BFF in latest snaps Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Sara Ali Khan shares adorable pictures, twinning in pink outfit with her BFF

Bollywood’s young and talented actress Sara Ali Khan has been an avid social media user. The actress has been sharing her set pictures as well as her adorable moments with her millions of fans and followers on the social platforms.

Recently, the Kedarnath famed actress shared a cute picture with her BFF Sara Vaisoha and penned a heartfelt note for their sweet friendship.





The two young beauties can be seen in the picture twining in matching pink jumpers, paired with white tops, and grey leggings. Sara, 25, captioned the post as, “In the cookie of life you’re my chocolate chip. Already missing our nights of chips & dip.”

The Coolie No 1 actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie titled Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has delighted her fans with the BTS pictures from the sets of the film as well.