Web Desk | December 13, 2020

Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable picture with daughter Inaaya: 'Bat Girls!'

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is all about her family, especially her daughter Inaaya.

Khan’s three-year-old daughter is her world and she never shies away from showing it on her social media. Inaaya is an absolute mini version of mommy Soha Ali Khan and the mother-daughter duo often don similar clothes , making fans gush over their eternal love.

In an Instagram post, the Rang De Basanti star shared a picture with daughter, twinning in a yellow bat dress. By the looks of it, the mother-daughter were supposedly sharing a ‘top secret’ of their own.

“Bat girls !” captioned Khan alongside the adorable picture





The star earlier shared a similar picture where her daughter wore the same black outfit as hers. As of now, Soha Ali Khan is preparing for Christmas in full swing. The actress keeps sharing pictures of Inaaya decking up the tree with her father Kunal Kemmu.