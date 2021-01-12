Armeena Rana Khan receives death threats for uploading a bold picture Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Armeena Rana Khan receives criticism and death threats for uploading a bold picture

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. The actress has appeared in superhit films and drama serials including Bin Roye and Rasm-e-Dunya.

The Daldal actress, 33, was lauded for her performance in Pakistani film Janaan, in which she shared the screen space with Bilal Ashraf and Ali Rehman Khan.

However, her recent bold photoshoot has laded her in hot waters as the netizens criticized her for her choice of dressing





The picture welcomed a big number of trolls because of which Armeena later on, disabled the comments section of her Instagram.

In her Instagram story, she also mentioned that she will be reporting the accounts who abused her and she got life threatening messages to cyber wing and Instagram for bullying and harassment.

The actress got married to a British-Pakistani businessman last year.