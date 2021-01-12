Quratulain Balouch honors late poet Naseer Turabi Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Quratulain Balouch said ‘Wo Humsafar Tha’ poet Naseer Turabi’s death is a loss

Quratulain Balouch honors late poet Naseer Turabi

On Sunday, poet Naseer Turabi passed away after battling serious illness. He was laid to rest at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard in Karachi.

The author was 75-year-old and his funeral prayers were held at Shuhada-e-Karbala Imambargah in Federal B Area.

Turabi was the poet of famous ghazal Wo Humsafar Tha. He wrote it after West and East Pakistan split in 1971, the ghazal was used in Pakistani TV drama Humsafar and was sang by Quratulain Balouch.

Balouch took to Twitter and honored Rasheed Turabi’s son. She tweeted, “Naseer Turabi’s passing is a loss but he will live in our hearts forever”.

Turabi was born in India on 15th June, 1945 and he later migrated to Pakistani with his family after independence. He did Masters in Public Relations in 1968 from university of Karachi and started writing poetry in 1962.