Web Desk | January 12, 2021

Singer Jawad Ahmad releases new track 'Kisana' for farmers

Pakistani Singer Jawad Ahmad dropped a new song titled 'Kisana' for Indian farmers

Recently, Pakistani Singer Jawad Ahmad released a new track which he dedicated to all the farmers worldwide. The song is titled as Kisana and it has already been viewed on YouTube thousands of times.

The thoughtful song is a tribute to all farmers especially those who are objecting to new laws of agriculture in India.

Jawad also spoke about the current condition of farmers in India and said, "The situation for peasants here in Pakistan is dismal too, the third world economies are still largely based on primitive methods and tools of agriculture and we need a peasant’s right movement all over the world”.

“I made ‘Kisana’ so that the farming community across the globe feels motivated by the movement initiated by Indian farmers and demand their rights in their respective countries,” he added.

Listen to the song below:







