KGF Chapter 2: Teaser releases starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt

On Thursday, the teaser of upcoming Indian film KGF Chapter 2 was released, starring actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt. In 12 hours it got 17 million views on YouTube.

However, the teaser was supposed to release on Yash’s birthday which was on Friday but it was leaked before that so the makers launched it soon after. The upcoming film is expected to release in summer 2021.

The director of the film is Prashanth Neel and stars Dutt, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shety and many others.

The movie revolves around a story in which Rocky (Yash) who is a criminal wants to take over gold mines in Kolar which leads to a turf war.

Yash tweeted, “Some people wanted to leak the teaser and I don’t know what their intentions were. But I will not worry about it”.

Watch the teaser below:



