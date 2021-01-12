Boxer Muhammad Waseem all set to tie the knot next month Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Muhammad Waseem is all ready to get married to fiancée Dr. Tabinda in February

Boxer Muhammad Waseem all set to tie the knot next month

According to the reports by a publication, Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem would be getting married on 27th February to his fiancée Dr. Tabinda. Moreover, there would also be a wedding reception on 1st march.

The 33-year-old has been given a nickname which is ‘Falcon Waseem’. He is known and famous for his swift and quick style of boxing.

Recently, Waseem won first boxing professional fight which took place in Lahore at Governor House. It was attended by governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Firdous Ashiq Awam and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The organizer of the fight was British- Pakistani boxer Amir Khan.

Fans are excited to see him getting married and wished him the best.