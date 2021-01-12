Priyanka Chopra looks super chic in throwback photo Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Priyanka Chopra shared exquisite throwback photo from when she was a teenager

Priyanka Chopra looks super chic in throwback photo

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share stunning throwback picture with her 59 Million followers. She looked gorgeous in a chic attire.

The 38-year-old wrote a caption alongside her snap that read as “Lean, mean and all of 17!!!”

Chopra rocked a white top with black blazer and matching flared pants as she posed for the photo standing against a wall. She concluded her look with black heels and kept her short hair open.

Recently, the actress talked about having ‘as many kids’ as she can with husband Nick Jonas. She also revealed she is happy she got to spend time with husband during quarantine although she missed her family in India.

Moreover, she also discussed about how cultural and age differences does not impact her married life with Jonas.