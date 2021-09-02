Dia Mirza celebrates 15 years of Lagey Raho Munna Bhai, says it is still relevant Web Desk | September 02, 2021 Share

Dia Mirza is celebrating 15 years of Lagey Raho Munna Bhai with a heart warming message.

Turning to her Twitter on Wednesday, the actor shared how the movie is still relevant amid the societal stigmas.

Speaking more on her experience, Dia said, "A film like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' always remains relevant because of its theme. It is very rare that a film addresses really complicated societal issues in such a simple yet profound way. The questions that the film tackled in 2006 are still meaningful."

She added, "The film shows how easy it is to bring people together, dissipate ignorance and create synergy, harmony and peace even in the most contentious situations. This is how we won our independence; with extraordinary resilience and idealism. These values are timeless and can never be obsolete. Terms like 'Gandhigiri' and 'Get well soon" are now part of the popular lexicon forever because of this film."

Lagey Raho Munna Bhai also starred Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in lead roles.