When Siddharth Shukla stood up for rumored girlfriend Shehnaz Gill Web Desk | September 02, 2021

Sidharth Shukla always had rumored girlfriend Shehnaz Gill's back.

The duo together participated in Big Boss 13 and made rounds in the news around their alleged romance.



It all started last month when Sidharth supported Shehnaaz after a fan club claimed on Twitter that she encourages netizens to write wrongful things about Sidharth.

Answering the tweet, Big Boss 13 winner wrote, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense."

