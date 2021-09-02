Farhan Akhtar expresses undying love for Shibani Dandekar: ‘You will never be alone in NYC or anywhere, anymore’ Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Farhan Akhtar vowed to take good care of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as they posed in New York City.



The duo’s social media posts are proof of their love and devotion for each other.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a black and white picture of herself as she stood in front of a big glass window looking out at the stunning view of New York.

She captioned the post saying, “Where dreams began and lessons were learnt ! A city that engulfed me yet somehow shaped me..i’ve never felt safer or more at home ..thank you for teaching me so much.. blessed to have you be a part of my journey.. life has come full circle.. #DabbaCartel photo cred - the one and only Farhan J Akhtar.”

Farhan took to the comments section and responded, “Congratulations on #DabbaCartel and you’re never be alone in nyc or anywhere anymore.”

For those unversed, Shibani landed in New York City for a project named Dabba Cartel.

It seemed as if the two were in NYC to celebrate the recent multi-year partnership of Netflix with Farhan’s Excel Entertainment.







