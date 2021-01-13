Anvi or Virushka? Netizens are guessing the name of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharmas new born Web Desk | January 13, 2021 'Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed,' announced Virat

Anvi or Virushka? Netizens are guessing the name of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's new born

After a healthy lockdown pregnancy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Jan.11.

Taking to his Instagram, the Indian cricketer happily shared the big news with his followers.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

Soon after the news hit the internet, the excited fans got themselves busy in guessing the name of the couple's new bundle of joy.

While many speculated the baby girl's name to be her parents' popular ship name 'Virushka,' others invented a few more like 'Anuvira' and 'Anuvi'

