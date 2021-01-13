Zahid Ahmed compares baby Amal to mom Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt isnt happy Web Desk | January 13, 2021 Muneeb Butt posted a thread of playful pictures of himself with daughter Amal.

Zahid Ahmed compared baby Amal to Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt has a lot to say

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently shared an adorable picture of his one-year-old, Amal.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, the Kadoorat actor posted a thread of playful pictures of himself with daughter Amal.





Amongst the many people who showered love on the photo, was also actor Zahid Ahmed. The Ishq Zehnaseeb actor pointed out the baby girl's uncanny resemblance with mother Aiman Khan.

"MashAllah she’s so adorable. Maa pe gayee hai ( She takes after mother)," he commented.



To this, a possessive Muneeb Butt jokingly replied and clarified that his daughter indeed takes after the father.

"oo bhaijan mera bachpan aisa hi tha ye environmental pollution se aisa hogya ( brother, and so it was with my childhood. I've become like this after environmental pollution)," Muneeb replied.





Fans then started gushing over Muneeb and commented that the actor is still handsome. Aiman and Muneeb tied the knot in 2018 after years of dating. The couple was blessed with Amal only a year after marriage.