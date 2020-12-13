Sana Khan wishes best shohar Happy Birthday during honeyoon Web Desk | December 13, 2020 After embracing Islam to the fullest, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyad in a small ceremony last month

Sana Khan wishes 'best shohar' Happy Birthday on Kashmir honeymoon

Sana Khan could not wish for more on her honeymoon in Kashmir.

The Jai Ho actress, who recently quit Bollywood for the sake of her religion, wished her husband Anas Saiyad on a very romantic Kashmir getaway.

In an Instagram Story, the former star wrote a special wish for hubby in Urdu.

“Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe” (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven).Wishing him a happy birthday in Urdu, she called him the ‘best shouhar.’

Khan also keeps sharing pictures and videos from her ‘heaven on earth’ honeymoon trip. The couple mostly spend their days in Srinagar and Gulmarg.





“Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.