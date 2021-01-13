Dr. Fazila Abbasi happily welcomes little nephew Mustafa Abbasi amid clinic duties Web Desk | January 13, 2021 The adorable bundle of joy is very much loved by his aunt Dr. Fazila Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, is currently the family favorite.

Born to parents earlier in 2020, the adorable bundle of joy is very much loved by his aunt Dr. Fazila Abbasi too.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Alif actor's sister gave a sneak peek to her typical day, this time with a visit from her 'little man.'

"In the middle of clinic when the little man comes to say Hello," Dr. Fazila captioned on the adorable picture of the baby sitting on her table.

The aunt also tagged the parents Hamza, Naimal and her son Sameer Shahzad on the adorable video.