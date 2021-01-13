Ananya Pandey is already missing her Maldives vacation: See photo Web Desk | January 13, 2021 The actor shared a throwback picture against a beautiful sunset

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey recently made a family trip to Maldives ahead of New Year 2021.

The SOTY 2 star, who donned various looks on the beaches of Maldives, is now back and missing the beautiful islands.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture with a beautiful sunset.

"Is it too early to post a throwback?," she captioned alongside the pictures.

Ananya, who went make-up free for her look could be seen seen enjoying the serenity of the place.

