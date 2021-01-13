Ananya Pandey is already missing her Maldives vacation: See photo

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey recently made a family trip to Maldives ahead of New Year 2021.
The SOTY 2 star, who donned various looks on the beaches of Maldives, is now back and missing the beautiful islands.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture with a beautiful sunset.
"Is it too early to post a throwback?," she captioned alongside the pictures.
Ananya, who went make-up free for her look could be seen seen enjoying the serenity of the place.
Take a look:
