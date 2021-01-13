Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah is all ready to make acting debut Web Desk | January 13, 2021 After TikTok, Hareem Shah would be making acting debut in UrduFlix’s web series

Most famous Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah will be making her acting debut in web series on UrduFlix which the country’s first Urdu OTT platform.

The 36-year-old is most celebrated TikToker in Pakistan, and she is also one of the most influential star on social media.

Shah would be stepping into acting world soon as she would appear in UrduFlix’s (streaming website) web series.

Recently, UrduFlix’s Instagram shared a picture with Shah in which she could be seen signing a project.

A news outlet reported that “One of Pakistan’s renowned TikTok star Hareem Shah is all set to jump into the acting world with a web series on Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform!”

As per the sources, Hareem has a lead role but other details such as name of the webseries has not yet been revealed, however, fans speculate that the name could be Raz.