Deepika Padukone reveals how love story with Ranveer Singh began Web Desk | January 13, 2021 Deepika Padukone looked back at how love story with husband Ranveer Singh started

Recently, Deepika Padukone told a publication in an interview about how she fell in love with husband Ranveer Singh.

She opened up about initial days when the two started dating.

The 35-year-old star said “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted”.

“When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone” she continued.

“When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing’” Padukone added.

Even Singh told the publication in an interview that “There was a phase in my life where I was only in no-strings-attached relationships. I’d cut off any string that I’d see. But yeah, you change and evolve as a person”.

“You crave something more substantial. Now I can’t even think of such relationships. My biological clock is ticking. I want to become a family man. I love kids” he added.