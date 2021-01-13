FBR sends tax notice of 58 million to Atif Aslam Web Desk | January 13, 2021 FBR has given a month notice to Atif Aslam to pay tax worth 58 million

FBR sends tax notice of 58 million to Atif Aslam

As per the reports, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to pay Rs. 58 Million in taxes.

The one month notice was sent to him after audit of his 2018 income.

However, reportedly, if Aslam does not pay the due 58 million then FBR would freeze his bank accounts to make recovery.

Moreover, previously Rahat Fateh Ali Khan came under federal board’s radar, an investigation was launched to know his sources of income.

In 2019, FBR also urged all citizens and especially media personalities and celebrities to declare their assets or else the board would take strict action against them.

Aslam is one of the biggest and known star in Pakistani showbiz industry, he also made it to Forbes Asia’s list of 100 digital stars.