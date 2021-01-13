Shaniera Akram deeply saddened by ‘plastic wastage in Karachi beach Web Desk | January 13, 2021 Shaniera Akram expressed disappointment after seeing ‘more plastic wastage than before’

On Tuesday, Shaniera Akram took to Instagram to express how upset she is after seeing more plastic mess than last time on the beach.

Akram shared a picture in which she can be seen standing on the beach surrounded by plastic wastage.

Alongside the post she wrote a caption that read as “Every 6 months, we make conscious efforts to get this place cleaned up. We work hard to ensure there is no plastic waste lying around and polluting our beaches”.

“Yet, even after two days of a clean-up, there is even more plastic wastage than the last time. Seeing this is heartbreaking, not only because our efforts are not showing any results but also because this plastic waste will be our downfall” she continued.





“This new year, I want us all to promise ourselves to do better. Protect the environment, recycle and reuse your plastic products, reduce your contribution to plastic waste. I am going to #FaceThePlastic head-on, will you?” she concluded.