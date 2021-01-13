Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decides to attend Joe Bidens inauguration Web Desk | January 13, 2021 Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be present at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony

On Monday, it was reported that chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony next week after receiving invitation by incoming the President in US.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Bilawal is reportedly going on a four day visit to the US. As part of his trip, Bilawal is expected to meet US senators as well.

Biden was elected as the US President in November defeating Donald Trump. Trump however, refused to admit his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and contested it in courts where judges dismissed his pleas.

Meanwhile, Trump’s provocative statements and refusal to admit defeat caused an assault on Capitol Hill last week wherein his supporters wanted to stop Biden’s certification.

Later a statement was released by the White House from Trump in which he assured ‘orderly transition’ on 20th January when President-elect Biden would be sworn into office.