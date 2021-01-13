Late Irrfan Khans son Babil to make Bollywood debut Web Desk | January 13, 2021 Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is all set to make Bollywood debut

On Monday, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram and shared photo of a book’s cover titled Actors on Acting which was signed by the late actor. On the post a fan asked about his acting plans and Babil responded quickly.

The late actor’s son captioned the post as “Up for lending”. The book was bought by Irrfan when he was in New York for Mira Nair’s The Namesake.





Babil responded to a fan who asked about his plans about getting into acting, he said, “I am already in the field of acting when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Khan’s son is currently in London and studying film-making. Moreover, a user also asked if he prefers Hollywood or Bollywood, to which he quickly responded saying he is more interested in Bollywood.