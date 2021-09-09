ANTIM: Salman Khan dances with Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma in track 'Vighnaharta' Web Desk | September 09, 2021 Share

First song of Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Antim is out now!

The song, Vighnaharta, which also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo is based on Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's face-off.

The 3-minute video showcases action-packed stunts, gunshots and aggressive dance performances.





Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi.



Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will present Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time.