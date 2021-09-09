ANTIM: Salman Khan dances with Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma in track 'Vighnaharta'

First song of Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Antim is out now!
The song, Vighnaharta, which also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo is based on Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's face-off.
The 3-minute video showcases action-packed stunts, gunshots and aggressive dance performances.
Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi.
Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will present Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time.