Priyanka Chopra is proud of Parineeti Chopras performance in The Girl on The Train

Priyanka Chopra is 'proud' of sister Parineeti Chopra for Netflix 'The Girl on The Train'

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her OTT debut and sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not be happier.

The Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl star has amazed her fans with a blockbuster teaser of her new filmThe Girl On the Train. Parineeti, who is famous for doing unique roles is living up to her reputation yet again.

Taking to her Twitter, sister Priyanka shared her excitement over Parineeti's new project.

“Proud of my girl. Can’t wait to see more ParineetiChopra,” wrote Priyanka.

Parineeti, who takes elder sister as her mentor, replied:

“Bas can sleep peacefully now priyankachopra.”

















































The Girl on the Train is a story of an alcoholic woman who watches a couple as she rides the train every day and starts tracking their lives until she gets invested and goes missing.



The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a prominent role.