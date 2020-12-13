Sarwat Gilani makes it to Top 50 Asian Celebrities list for 2020 Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Sarwat Gilani among the top 50 Asian Celebrities list for 2020

Pakistani actress and model Sarwat Gilani has added another feather to her cap and has brought glory to the country as she has made to the list of top 50 Asian celebrities in the world for 2020.

UK based Eastern Eye newspaper published the list on Friday to celebrate the Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2020. made a positive impact, broke boundaries, glass ceilings, gave hope, did philanthropic deeds, or were just inspiring in their own unique way.





The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star ranked at number 21, ahead of global stars, including some from Hollywood.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who put together the list explained that Sarwat’s performance in Churails was a big turning point in Pakistani popular culture and said: “The stunning turn from Sarwat Gilani smashed stereotypes, redefined the Pakistani leading lady and exuded the kind of girl power not seen before in the country. She along with other cast members have dragged Pakistani productions out of their comfort zone and into a new era, by bravely taking on their respective roles.”

The list also includes, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anushka Sharma, Hasan Minaj, Masaba Gupta and Amitabh Bachan.

The Azar Ki Aayegi Baraat star played one of the lead roles in ZEE5’s critically-acclaimed show Churails.Her acting performance shook the grounds on both sides of the border. She called it as one of her career’s best project. Churails, directed by Cake producer Asim Abbasi, narrates the story of four self-proclaimed ‘churails’, who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city’s elite.

Gilani, 37, said both in real and reel life the myth around women who goes out is considered to be outspoken and the one who takes care of the house is good, is unreal and such stereotypes should be broken.

In an interview, Gilani gave a one liner for her latest web-series that, “In Churails we didn’t need a man to rescue a woman, we wanted to show that a woman can stand for herself and uplift other women going through problems.”