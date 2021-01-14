Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ask for support from paparazzi in maintaining newborns privacy Web Desk | January 14, 2021 'As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child,' read the note

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ask for 'help and support' from paparazzi in maintaining newborn's privacy

Anushka Sharma delivered her first child on Jan.12, with husband Virat Kohli and the couple is already making sure to keep the baby protected from the cameras.

While the new parents feel blessed for all the love coming their way, Virat ad Anushka are especially making sure the paparazzi make no intrusion in their personal lives.

For the very same reason, the duo sent a basket of gifts and penned a note to the media, asking them to respect their newborn's privacy. The note read:

"Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“



The couple also ensured the media that they will provide them with all the relevant content unless it is about the baby.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they concluded.