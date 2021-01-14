PM Imran Khan shares throwback picture from 1989 on Instagram Web Desk | January 14, 2021 PM Imran Khan treats his Instagram followers with throwback picture from 1989

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken to his Instagram account to share some of his best throwback moments with his fans and follower.

The former cricket captain has shared another memory from the past with his fans on Wednesday.





Taking to the Instagram, the premier shared one of snap of his youthful days that was captured in 1989.

In the picture, PM Khan, 68, can be seen donning a grey sweater, paired with black dress pants and matching Derby shoes. While posing for the picture, he chose to sat on a raised concrete platform, leaning against a pillar.

PM Khan chose to write the year, the picture was taken in, instead of penning a long caption.

He gazed straight at the camera and flashed a smile in the picture, which has gathered close to 90,000 likes and 1,580-plus comments within an hour of posting. His fans and followers filled the post with praises.