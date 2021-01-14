Mira Sethi is filled with gratitude as she receives birthday surprise from husband Web Desk | January 14, 2021 'For the last three years i’ve celebrated my birthday away from home,' she wrote

Mira Sethi is filled with 'gratitude' as she receives a birthday surprise from husband

Mira Sethi couldn't have asked for more on her birthday.

Being surrounded by her loves ones on her special day is what the actress always craved for.Now that she had a chance to have it all, Sethi took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared adorable pictures from the day.

"For the last three years i’ve celebrated my birthday away from home but being back in my parents’ home, with my childhood best friends, chomping on burgers made by my mother, an evening lovingly and painstakingly planned by Ami & Bilal ... my heart is so full," captioned Mira.

She went on to thank her mother and husband for making her evening special.

"So much gratitude for the insane amount of laughter and taken-for-grantedness that is the best part of celebrating with those you’ve known longer than you know even the newer parts of yourself," Mira concluded.

The 34-yer-old also attached a thread of pictures with friends and family standing by her as she cut the cake. In another photo, fans could see husband Bilal Siddiqui embracing Mira as she blowed the candles on her cake.

Take a look:







