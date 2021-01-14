Kareena Kapoor reminisces upon times when she was size zero: See photo Web Desk | January 14, 2021 Kareena shared an old picture with Saif Ali Khan from the sets of 'Tashan'

Kareena Kapoor's new throwback picture with husband Saif Ali Khan has left fans in awe.

The lovebirds have come a long way together. From falling in love on the sets of Tashan in 2007 to expecting their second child in 2021, Kareena and her 'Saifu' are living their best lives.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Heroine star shared an old picture with husband, back when they were shooting their debut film together.

"Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer," she captioned with a heart emoticon.

Bebo also went on to comment on her iconic waistline that made headlines even then.

"Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus," she wrote before signing off.







Kareena and Saif married in 2012, after five years of dating. The couple has an adorable four-year-old, Taimur Ali Khan.