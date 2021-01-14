Humayun Saeed and Turkish producers to collaborate for the ‘biggest project ever Web Desk | January 14, 2021 Humayun Saeed to bring the ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish actors

Humayun Saeed and Turkish producers hints on to bring the ‘biggest project ever’

The famed Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul stars delegation has recently visited Pakistan. The delegation included executive producer Kamal Tekdin and actor Celal Al aka Abdur Rehman, who now have announced to work on a collaborative project with the leading Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui.

Saeed, who is also a famed actor and producer in the industry has announced this joint venture with the Turkish stars as he said to bring the ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish brothers.

The Ertuğrul stars and producers also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui during their visit.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor shared the pictures from the Turkish delegation visit and wrote, “it was an absolute pleasure to host our Turkish guests. Mr Kemal Tekdin Executive Producer of blockbuster series Diriliş: Ertuğrul along with our beloved Cel Al, most popularly known as Abdul Rehman Alp and Dr Kashif Ansari of Ansari Films for bringing us all together.”

He also took the opportunity to express the excitement to work on a joint production that will strengthen ties between two countries. “Me and my friend Adnan Siddiqui are absolutely thrilled to be bringing to you the biggest project ever in collaboration with Kashif bhai and our Turkish brothers.”

Saeed also thanked the Prime Minister and the authorities for inviting the Turkish stars, as he said, “I would like to especially thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi as well as our esteemed ministers Mr Shibli Faraz and Mr Shehryar Afridi who have all pledged their full support in bringing this historic project to life which will be shot in and feature actors from both countries.”

“Here's to the beginning of a new chapter in Pak-Turkey friendship,” he concluded.