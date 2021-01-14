Yasir Hussain hilariously responds to Iqra Azizs claims of being a bad photographer Web Desk | January 14, 2021 Yasir Hussain’s hilariously responds to Iqra Aziz’s claims for not taking her good pictures

Prominent TV star Yasir Hussain and wife and actress Iqra Aziz are always leaving fans in fits with their adorable banter.

The beloved couple of the showbiz industry has once again left their fans in splits with their adorable exchange comparing who takes the best pictures, the husband or the wife.

In their recent exchange, the couple could be seen teasing each-others’ picture clicking skills. In an Instagram Story, the award-winning starlet Iqra expressed that she always takes the best shots of her husband, while he does not take good pictures of her at all.

Responding to wife’s critics, the Karachi Se Lahore actor replied to her post and said, “Shame on you. All the good photos of you are taken by me not Tapu Jaberi [Javeri].”

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actress recently stunned her fans and viewers with her latest video song Mera Jora by Zebunnisa (Zeb) Bangash.

Iqra, 23, shared the song on Instagram and wrote, “officialfahadhussayn is on a roll and I am loving every bit of it. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Fahad on ‘Mera Jora’.”





Watching the mesmerizing dance performance of Iqra, husband Yasir also commented, “beautiful iiqraaziz” and added a heart emoticon.