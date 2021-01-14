Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet memory, recalls Abhisheks first signed autograph Web Desk | January 14, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan recalls the first time Abhishek signed an autograph

Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet memory, recalls Abhishek’s first signed autograph

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been an avid social media user. The actor has been sharing posts from his upcoming projects and also from the family time he enjoys. This time, he has certainly taken his fans on a ride down the memory lane with his latest throwback picture.

On Wednesday, BigB turned to Instagram to share a nostalgic photo with son Abhishek Bachchan. He shared the sweet memory from the past and recalled the moment when teenager Abhishek signed his first autograph.





The Bollywood’s beloved father-son duo have shared screen several times in classic movies like Bunty Aur Babli and Paa. While BigB shared the unseen picture for the first time, he also wrote down the story behind the click in the caption. He wrote, “Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph .. Abhishek.”

The picture was taken in Tashkent in 1900, when Abhishek was only 14 -years-old as he can be seen sitting on father’s lap. He has also revealed that Abhishek also signed his autograph for the first time during the event.





The Agneepath star has often shared nostalgic clicks and some of the best memories of his life with fans and followers. He also posted a “Then and Now” picture with his kids, daughter Shweta, son Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan. He wrote, “How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense ."

The Piku, 78, star also shares loving and cute snaps with his grandchildren.