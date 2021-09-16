Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene smile together for picture perfect snap Web Desk | September 16, 2021 Share

Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene smile together for picture perfect snap

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Shriram Nene has shared an adorable photo, leaving fans gush over the couple.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a snap featuring himself and Madhuri all-smiles in winter outfits.

"Look for the magic in every moment," he captioned alongside the photo.



Fans were quick to shower the couple with loved-up comments.





"You guys make my day every time you post a picture together," one wrote.

Another added, "Aging gracefully together, that’s the beauty of love, stay safe, wear masks."

