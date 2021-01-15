Priyanka Chopra no longer wants a cricket team of kids with Nick Jonas Web Desk | January 15, 2021 'Stop with the pressure. Look at the big [expletive] movie that is coming out,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra will take whatever comes her way.

Talking to ET Online in a recent interview, when the actress was asked if she stands still on her statement of having a 'cricket team' of kids with Nick Jonas, Priyanka hinted she has no family plans for now.

“That was a statement I made many years ago. What I was trying to say was, ‘Don’t hold on to statements that I made ten years ago.’ I don’t know, I will take whatever I can get when it comes to Nick and I,” said the 38-year-old actress.



When the interviewer insisted on the couple to start a family because the world needs 'more Jo-Bro babies out there,' Priyanka laughed and asked the host to stop pressurizing her.

"Stop with the pressure. Look at the big [expletive] movie that is coming out," she said.



Priyanka's movie, The White Tiger, is a Netflix original directed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie also stars Rajkumar Rao.