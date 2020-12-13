Nimra Bucha to star in Iman Vellanis ‘Ms Marvel Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Nimra Bucha to star in Iman Vellani’s ‘Ms Marvel’

Nimra Bucha to star in Iman Vellani’s ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani TV and theatre artist Nimra Bucha has joined the official cast of the much-anticipated Ms Marvel series, Marvel Studio announced the news Friday.

Bucha will be seen alongside Iman Vellani (playing the lead character of Ms Marvel) along with the star-packed cast including, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman and Travina Springer.

Ms. Marvel, a new character introduced to the Marvel studio, is the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a teenage Pakistani-American girl from New Jersey with shapeshifting abilities adopts the mantle of Ms. Marvel from her idol, Carol Danvers after Danvers becomes Captain Marvel.

Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct one episode of the series slated for release on Disney+. More episodes of the series will be directed by Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

Bucha has been known for her outstanding performances in series as Churails, Daam, Aakhri Station. She stunned the viewers with her acting in Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial Manto in 2015.