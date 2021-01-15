Hina Khan opens up about quitting her TV serial: I was born again Web Desk | January 15, 2021 'Now I am given equal importance like other Bollywood celebs,' Hina Khan reveals

Hina Khan opens up about quitting her TV serial: 'I was born again '

Indian TV actress Hina Khan has no regrets in life.

The 33-year-old star left hit serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the peak of her success. A bold decision as it was, Khan feels it was the right move for her.

Since then, the world has really changed for her and other TV actors in general.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress revealed:

“We are not treated the way we used to be. Eight years, I went to my sets, came back home and slept. I did not know about fashion trends, I did not know what was happening in the outside world. It was like I was born again when I left my show. I had to start again from the beginning - how I am supposed to look, what I am supposed to wear and say," Khan revealed.



Over the years, things have become better and more respectable for actors like her too.

"But now things have changed, people’s perceptions have changed. Now I am given equal importance like other Bollywood celebs, whether it is about how I am dressed, my hairstyle or my vacations," Khan told her fans.



Hina Khan, who recently completed 12 years in the entertainment industry, has come a long way.

"When I look back at where I started off from to where I am now, all that I have experienced has been very overwhelming and I am grateful to God for giving me some of the best experiences in life through these 12 years," she concluded.

