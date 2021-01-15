Sunny Leone does not feel threatened by any actor: I look whats on my plate Web Desk | January 15, 2021 'I’m also grateful to have work amid the pandemic,' she reveals

Sunny Leone candidly spoke about her life after quarantine.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress revealed she has exciting things coming ahead in her career.

“I think in 2021 a lot of things have been planned and a lot of things unexpected as well. Taking a break for so long one doesn’t know what’s going to happen. I feel grateful to have work at hand," told Sunny Leone.



Talking about her work, the 39-year-old actress said she is satisfied with the kind of roles she is being offered right now.

“I’m not taking it slow and booked for at least next six months straight. I’m happy. Going back to shooting is absolutely amazing. I’m also grateful to have work amid the pandemic,” she told her fans.



When asked if she compares her work with actors around her, Sunny Leone revealed she only 'looks at her own plate.'

“I don’t look at what other people are doing or the choices they’re making. I look at myself and my own family, what I need to do and how I need to get through my day. Also, what’s on my plate and what choices I need to make. It’s as simple as that. I don’t compare myself with anybody else. I want to live my life the way I want to, do better work and enjoy my family,” she concluded.



On the work front, Sunny Leone is gearing up for Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika. She also has a reality TV show lined up in her schedule.