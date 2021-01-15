Feroze Khan snuggles with his little man Sultan in new post: See photo Web Desk | January 15, 2021 The actor left fans gushing as he cuddled in a blanket with his son, Sultan

Feroze Khan snuggles with his little man Sultan in new post: See Photo

Feroze Khan is giving fans ultimate 'father goals.'

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared an adorable picture with his son Mohammad Sultan Khan.

The Khaanifamed actor, who left fans gushing as he cuddled in a blanket with his little one, captioned,

"one in purpose!" with a star emoticon.





On the work front, Feroze Khan is currently promoting his upcoming project Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3. The serial is produced under the banner of 7th Sky Productions and will air on Geo TV later this month.