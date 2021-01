Katrina Kaif steals hearts as she goes back on the dance floor: See video Web Desk | January 15, 2021 'And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing,' writes Katrina

Katrina Kaif steals hearts as she goes back on the dance floor: See Video

Katrina is back to her one true love: dancing.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Katrina sent sensations amongst her fans as she danced like a pro.

"And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing," captioned Katrina.

Co-star from upcoming movie Bhoot Police, Ishaan Khatter, could not help but compliment the ultimate diva.

"Panjiri Power," Khatter hilariously wrote in the comments.

Take a look:

"