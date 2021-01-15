Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of cozy bedroom amid recording ‘Unfinished audiobook Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a sneak peek inside her bedroom, working on ‘Unfinished’ audiobook

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been busy working on her upcoming autobiography titled Unfinished. The diva, who is currently in London, shared a sneak peek inside her cozy bedroom as she has been recording the audiobook version, right from home.

The Fashion star who is currently busy finishing her upcoming projects, shared an insight from home life on Thursday with her 59.7m followers on the Instagram platform.

She took to Instagram Stories and shared videos to show the setup she has created in her home to record the audiobook version of Unfinished. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen dressed up in a white blouse, working by herself in a beautiful bedroom.

The walls of the bedroom were painted in blue with large graffiti-style art. PeeCee’s bed can be seen behind her as she sits on her desk, complete with a mic and other recording equipment.





She said, "This is so hard to do but I am so excited for you to hear this book. The finish line is a day away," she wrote with the video. "So I am almost at the end of recording my audiobook and it's all DIY. Just me, in my room, trying to get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it."

The White Tiger star also shared a short excerpt from the audiobook on Instagram. "From now on, if I was going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around," she said in an audio recording in the post.