Farhan Saeed praises polio workers for their hard work in toughest climate Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Farhan Saeed lauds polio workers for their hard work in toughest environment

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed has come forward lauding the polio workers for their dedication and hard work for serving their duties despite the tough environment.

The Prem Gali star took to his Twitter account to share the recent video of female polio workers walking through the thick blankets of snow. The female workers could be seen pushing their boundaries to deliver the vaccine to the children in Azad Kashmir.

Praising their amazing dedication towards their duties, Saeed wrote, “All heroes don’t wear capes, some wear yellow vest[s].”

The Suno Chanda star, 36, expressed his views about the hard work of polio workers. He called them the real heroes of the country as they work in the tough environment and risk their lives for the future of a stronger Pakistan.

To eradicate polio from the country, the first polio vaccination campaign for 2021 has started from Monday, January 11. and will continue for five days across Pakistan.