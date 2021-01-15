Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with roses in latest adorable video Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Falak Shabir plans lovely surprise for wife Sarah Khan

Pakistani actress and model Sarah Khan has become Instagram's favorite celebrity soon after she tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir. The newly-wed couple have won over the hearts of their millions of fans with their beautiful and romantic clicks shared on social media platforms.

Recently, Falak set major goals for the all couples as he surprised his wife in the most romantic way. The Judaai singer posted an adorable video of his surprise visit on the set of Sarah’s upcoming project shoot.





He captioned the video, “She loves my surprise visits and I love her.”

The Sabaat famed actress later, posted a video and picture flaunting the red rose that she got from husband and looked super gorgeous in her simple makeup look.

This isn’t the first time he surprised his wife. Falak has been mostly seen presenting adorable flowers and bouquets to Sarah.







