Ayesha Omar opens up on being the ‘bold’ woman in a patriarchal society

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar recently appeared in an interview with Mira Sethi in her show Hello! Mira Sethi. While talking about her experience in acting career and modeling, Omar opened up to her longtime schoolmate about being the a bold actress in Pakistan.

Discussing the word ‘bold’ in Pakistan, which is a male dominant society, Sethi asked Omar’s opinion and what she thinks of the connotations attached to it in this society.

"If a woman is bold, she is considered rebellious, going against the values, and is a bad example," said Omar.

The actress looked super stunning as she was dressed in saree and opted for modern eastern look, completed with beautiful black earrings. She kept her subtle no-makeup look and kept her hair in backcombed bun.

The Karachi Se Lahore famed actress started her career in the entertainment industry as a TV host and later on, she became one of the most prominent showbiz celebrities.

"From what I see observing the mindset growing up in Pakistan, women are expected to be suppressed. They shouldn't be too, confident, ambitious or feel self-assured," Omar said.

She also reflected on the ideas presented in Pakistani dramas and stereotyping of women in the society. She said, “What we see in our content and even in our dramas that bold means you're brave, you're speaking your mind and that goes against that mindset. If a woman is bold, she is considered rebellious, insulting the values, and is a bad example.”

"So it's a stereotype and I would definitely want to be bold rather than scared," she added. In conversation with Sethi, Omar also said that she has been a strong supporter of women’s rights activities and feminism in the country as she chose to be bold than scared.

Omar, 39, has been raised by mother after her father passed away. "My mother had to be extremely hands on and self-sufficient, because she had to juggle finances, housework, career and children altogether," said the Bulbulay star.

Watch the interview here:







