Zayn Malik melts hearts by singing Mohammad Rafis ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chand Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Zayn Malik surprised fans as latest track ‘Tightrope’ features ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chand’ by Mohammad Rafi

'Zayn Malik melts hearts by singing Mohammad Rafi’s ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chand

On Thursday, Zayn Malik dropped his latest album titled Nobody Is Listening which contains 11 tracks. One of his songs being praised by Asians fans the most is Tightrope as it includes verses from Mohammad Rafi’s classic song Chaudhvi Ka Chand.

The 28-year-old singer treated his fans as he crooned to the most iconic and hit song of late Indian singer Mohammad Rafi.

Rafi is known as most influential and greatest singer of India. He left behind legacy of melodious and soulful songs for his fans.

Many fans of the British-Pakistani singer are complimenting him for singing verses from Rafi’s hit song so beautifully.

In Tightrope Malik can be heard crooning Chaudhvin Ka Chand ho Ya Aaftaab Ho Jo Bhi Ho Tum Khuda Ki Kasam Lajawab Ho.

Listen to Zayn's take on Rafi's song from 1960 below:







