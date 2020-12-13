Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to follow SOPs Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to follow SOPs

Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to follow SOPs

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on her Instagram account on Sunday.





The Raees actor, took to the platform to break the news with her fans and 6.9m followers as she asked for prayers and wishes.

Khan, 35, posted a note that said, “I have tested positive for covid-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days."

She has quarantined herself and has also informed those who she was in physical contact with since the past few days. She also urged her fans to follow the SOPs and wear a mask.

Khan has recently posted for her post-shooting wrap up of her upcoming project Neelofar.





The Humsafar famed actress continued saying, “It has been a rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs - for your sake and others. Love Mahira Khan (with a heart emoticon)”

Khan added a little note at the end of her post, said, “P.S Prayers and movie recommendation are more than welcome.”

Fans wished her a speedy recovery. Earlier this week, Khan was named in the list of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars by Forbes.