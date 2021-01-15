‘I am not okay the way I am late Sushant Singh Rajput wrote in note to self Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a handwritten letter by the late actor to himself on Instagram

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh took to Instagram and shared the late actor’s heartbreaking handwritten letter to self.

Shweta shared photo of the letter and captioned the post as “Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant”.

The letter read as “I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school, and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things…”





“I realized I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!!” the note concluded.

Singh was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai by the police and CBI is still investigating the reason of his death.