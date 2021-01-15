Soon-to-be-father Hassan Ali shares heartfelt post for his wife Samiya Ali Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Hassan Ali shares heartfelt post for his wife Samiya Ali post-pregnancy announcement

Pakistani cricket star Hassan Ali recently shared the big news with fans that he and his wife Samiya Ali are expecting their first baby together.

Sharing his excitement of embracing fatherhood, the cricket star posted a heartwarming note to his wife. "A change is going to happen in our life but it’s incredible to see how a woman’s body goes through transformations during pregnancy," he posted.

With the beautiful caption, Ali, 26, shared an adorable picture with his wife. The soon-to-be-parents looked super adorable. "Your presence makes me a better person, can’t imagine my life without ur love and support, #soontobe3," he added.

Ali’s wife Samiya also delighted fans as she shared snaps from her pre-motherhood journey. She had announced the good news with a picture of her baby bump.





"No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah," she wrote in the caption. The beautiful couple tied the knot in Dubai in August 2019.