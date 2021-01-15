Noor Bukhari says PM Imran Khans wife Bushra Bibi is like a mother Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Former model and actress Noor Bukhari revealed about relationship with PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi

Recently, Noor Bukhari did a question and answer session on her Instagram platform. One of her fans asked what kind of relationship she shares with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The former Pakistani model and actress responded to her follower and said, “she’s more then a mother to me [sic]”.

Previously, in June 2017, Noor posted a photo with PM’s wife from when they were together in Saudi Arabia to perform pilgrimage. She captioned the image with hashtags “#blessed #tohaveyou#myspirtual #teacher#in#madeena”.





Bukhari had left showbiz and now uses her social media platform for religious purposes.