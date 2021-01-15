FBR questions Rahat Fateh Ali Khan about secret assets Web Desk | January 15, 2021 After Atif Aslam, FBR questioned Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan about sources of money

Recently, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent one-day notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, demanding explanation from him over his secret assets and alleged bank accounts.

As per the reports, RFAK was asked to submit his reply to the federal board by 15th January. Previously, he failed to give satisfactory explanations about his sources of money when he was given a notice in December 2020.

FBR began scrutinizing 46-year-old’s sources of money last year in October. However, in 2020 December, the board found about his alleged secret assets and bank accounts. He was also asked give explanation by 23rd December.

Moreover, the federal board also gave a month’s notice to singer Atif Aslam and asked him to pay tax worth Rs. 58 million.