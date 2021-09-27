Kabir Singh or Jab We Met? Shahid Kapoor picks his favourite film in latest Q&A Web Desk | September 27, 2021 Share

Actor Shahid Kapoor in a short Q&A session on Twitter left his fans in a confused frenzy as he chose his pick between Jab We Met and Kabir Singh.



Both the films were huge successes at the box office and received a lot of love from the audience.

A fan tweeted, "jwm or kabir singh? Choose one."

Shahid stated, ‘Kabir.’

Fans gushed over Shahid Kapoor’s on screen chemistry with Kiara Advani where they starred like lovers.

The Jab We Met fans were left heartbroken at his choice.

However, fans had mixed reviews over Shahid’s choices.

One wrote, “JWM is hundred times better than KS."